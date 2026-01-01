Short Interest in Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Declines By 19.8%

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,792,203 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 7,221,234 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16. Prairie Operating has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,436,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,993,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,338,641.51. The trade was a 6.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,231,008 shares of company stock worth $5,513,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ: PROP) is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The firm seeks to identify and capitalize on undervalued or overlooked assets, applying a disciplined approach to drilling, completion and production optimization. By concentrating on core resource plays, Prairie Operating aims to deliver steady production growth and free cash flow.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds working interests in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

