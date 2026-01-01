Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.1429.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 94.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $217.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.