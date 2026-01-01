Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Fortinet by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

