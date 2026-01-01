JB Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,091 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $417,508,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $84,862,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,213,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 894,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,863,000 after buying an additional 880,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,346,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,828,000 after buying an additional 581,045 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

