Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $96,294,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 426,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

