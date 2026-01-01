VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH is IAM Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.0% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SMH stock opened at $360.13 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $375.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

