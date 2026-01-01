Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $473.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.33 and a 200-day moving average of $455.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

