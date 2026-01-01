Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,163,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 1,017,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54,337 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1,184.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.6817 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

