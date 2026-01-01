Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 109,099 Shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF $TMB

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Free Report) by 236.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,099 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.01% of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMB opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

