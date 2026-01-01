Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 13,805 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

