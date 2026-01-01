Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $516.00.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $517.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.67.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
