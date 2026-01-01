MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Clear Str upgraded shares of MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $97.72 and a 12 month high of $241.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.12.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 69.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,975,000 after buying an additional 255,493 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 206,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,897,000 after acquiring an additional 157,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MYR Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

