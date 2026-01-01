Zacks Research Upgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Strong-Buy

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Valaris in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Valaris has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.41 million. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

