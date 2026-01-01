VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys 187,900 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.29% of Macerich worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Macerich by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Macerich by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Macerich Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.77 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 37.97%.Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.77%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich’s core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.