VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,893,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,777,000 after buying an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,659,000 after buying an additional 430,398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $54,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 416.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 255,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.97 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.39%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Hill purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,821.78. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.