VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 168,600 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,600 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.06% of Expand Energy worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Expand Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.45. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.