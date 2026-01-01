Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,775 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 379,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

EFIV opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $66.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

