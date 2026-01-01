VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 26,400 Intuit Inc. $INTU

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,677,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after acquiring an additional 407,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.60.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $659.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 345,897 shares of company stock worth $227,875,560 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rehmann partners with Intuit to roll out AI-native ERP for mid?market clients — a sign of enterprise adoption that could expand recurring SaaS revenue if deployments scale. Rehmann Partners with Intuit

Rehmann partners with Intuit to roll out AI-native ERP for mid?market clients — a sign of enterprise adoption that could expand recurring SaaS revenue if deployments scale. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains constructive — analysts’ average rating is “Moderate Buy,” supporting longer?term expectations but not a near?term catalyst. Analyst Consensus: Moderate Buy

Street consensus remains constructive — analysts’ average rating is “Moderate Buy,” supporting longer?term expectations but not a near?term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record/ex?dividend dates specified in filings), which supports income-focused investors but is unlikely to change near?term momentum. MarketBeat: Intuit Dividend & Profile

Company announced a quarterly dividend (record/ex?dividend dates specified in filings), which supports income-focused investors but is unlikely to change near?term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotion (QuickBooks discounted offer) may help short?term sales/renewals but is a tactical promotion rather than a structural change. QuickBooks Promotion

Retail promotion (QuickBooks discounted offer) may help short?term sales/renewals but is a tactical promotion rather than a structural change. Negative Sentiment: Company outlook/guidance fell short of some investors’ expectations, prompting downward revision in near?term sentiment and selling pressure. Outlook and Guidance Story

Company outlook/guidance fell short of some investors’ expectations, prompting downward revision in near?term sentiment and selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares (disclosed SEC filing) — a large block sale that traders often interpret as a negative near?term signal despite the director retaining a large stake. SEC Form 4: Scott D. Cook Sale

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.