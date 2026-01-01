VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 86,200 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 133.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,187,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,614 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 554.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Stories

