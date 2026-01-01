VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Grows Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.18% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 654,020.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 339,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ELS opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Read More

