VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. $IT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Gartner by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,074 shares in the company, valued at $943,375.44. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Weiss Ratings cut Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $252.14 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.