VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 11,200 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,850 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.