VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 900 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $932.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.64. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,036.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.78.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total transaction of $2,027,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,990,417.88. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.