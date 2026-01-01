Miranda Jayne Toledano Acquires 11,000 Shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $19,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 426,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,100.75. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entera Bio Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of ENTX opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 4,525.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 53.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 439,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.