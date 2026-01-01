Jack Kendrick Heilbron Purchases 10,000 Shares of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,550.69. The trade was a 197.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 24th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 1,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 10,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Presidio Property Trust ( NASDAQ:SQFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter. Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Presidio Property Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Presidio Property Trust has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on SQFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.74% of Presidio Property Trust worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. The company employs a net-lease strategy, entering into long-term leases with corporate tenants to generate stable rental income and minimize landlord responsibilities related to property operations.

The trust’s portfolio includes a diverse mix of industrial, office and research and development facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.