Insider Selling: Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Sells $12,100.50 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $12,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 866,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,638.50. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

On Tuesday, December 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,221 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $9,581.67.

On Monday, December 29th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,948 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $11,231.96.

On Friday, December 26th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 14,797 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $33,441.22.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,104 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $2,484.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 859 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $1,932.75.

On Friday, December 19th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $2,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,257 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $7,328.25.

On Monday, December 15th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,255 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $12,033.95.

On Friday, December 12th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,250 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $5,355.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,925 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $7,224.75.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

JCTC stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCTC

Institutional Trading of Jewett-Cameron Trading

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.45% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.