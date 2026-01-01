What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AGCO FY2027 Earnings?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

AGCO stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,955,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,755,000 after purchasing an additional 861,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,651,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AGCO by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,840,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,092,000 after buying an additional 700,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AGCO by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 542,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

