Insider Buying: Great Divide Mining (ASX:GDM) Insider Acquires A$37,534.99 in Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall purchased 282,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$37,534.99.
Adam Arkinstall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 15,939 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,861.40.
- On Friday, December 19th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 5,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$1,775.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Adam Arkinstall bought 7,500 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 per share, with a total value of A$2,475.00.
