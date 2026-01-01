Insider Buying: Great Divide Mining (ASX:GDM) Insider Acquires A$37,534.99 in Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall purchased 282,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$37,534.99.

Adam Arkinstall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 15,939 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,861.40.

On Friday, December 19th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 5,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$1,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Adam Arkinstall bought 7,500 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 per share, with a total value of A$2,475.00.

Great Divide Mining Company Profile

Great Divide Mining Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, antimony, copper, and lithium and rare earth metal deposits. It focuses on holding interests in the Yellow Jack, Coonambula, Devils Mountain, and Cape projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as All Metals Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

