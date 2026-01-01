Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Adobe

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the software company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2028 earnings at $24.05 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $465.70. The company has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Bull case highlighting AI monetization — A Seeking Alpha piece argues Adobe is "mispriced" and poised to monetize AI-driven workflow integration, assigning a $595 target and projecting strong multi-year returns as the market re-rates Adobe for durable AI-led growth.

Potential long-term demand tail from policy change — A recently proposed federal bill (HUSTLE Act) that encourages NIL investment accounts for student-athletes cites Adobe among companies that could benefit from increased content creation and social-media activity. The impact is speculative and likely small/gradual.

Zacks trims near-term EPS — Zacks Research cut its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for Adobe from $5.05 to $4.90 and published a FY2028 EPS projection of $24.05, signaling lower near-term analyst expectations that can weigh on the stock multiple.

Broader risk-off tone — U.S. futures and economic headlines are soft, which is pressuring growth/tech names generally and may be amplifying Adobe's pullback even though company fundamentals remain solid.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

