Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.57. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $185.62.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

