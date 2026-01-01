VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 27,900 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $227.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

