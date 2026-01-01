Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.40.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $416.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $392.89 and a 1 year high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

