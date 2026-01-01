Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

