Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

LXU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Lsb Industries Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.21 million, a P/E ratio of -851.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lsb Industries has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $271,850.88. Following the sale, the director owned 156,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,864.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,079. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lsb Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lsb Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lsb Industries by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lsb Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

