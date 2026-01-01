Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper-Standard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CPS stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $576.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.83 million.

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola acquired 2,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,240.75. This trade represents a 12.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 498,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 147,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

