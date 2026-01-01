Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.2%

CCBG stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 181.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida?based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

