Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $42.48 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ABBV opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 496.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.84.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.