Brokerages Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target at $37.63

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.6250.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGY. Wall Street Zen cut Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of PGY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 5.84.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $232,349.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,727.12. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,403,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 672,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

