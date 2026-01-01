Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.7857.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Cognex stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

