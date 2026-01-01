Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.5250, with a volume of 17380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 72.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,961.88. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. This represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Boston Partners grew its stake in Valvoline by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,328 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,734,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,997,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,832,000 after purchasing an additional 419,094 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Valvoline by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,610,000 after purchasing an additional 966,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,458 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy?duty vehicles and off?road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick?lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change? (VIOC).

