DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2125.
DCGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.
NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.68.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. DocGo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.
In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.
