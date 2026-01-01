DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2125.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get DocGo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DCGO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo Trading Down 0.3%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DocGo by 59.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DocGo by 175.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 793,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in DocGo by 13.1% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocGo by 219.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. DocGo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.