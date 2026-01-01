Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $110.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright set a $200.00 price objective on Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $148.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

PVLA stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. Palvella Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $415,013.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.