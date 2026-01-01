Reviewing First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) & Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Commercial National Financial and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Interstate BancSystem 1 3 4 0 2.38

First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $36.86, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 23.49% N/A N/A First Interstate BancSystem 17.62% 7.25% 0.87%

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Commercial National Financial pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and First Interstate BancSystem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $29.17 million 1.86 $5.86 million $1.69 8.08 First Interstate BancSystem $1.48 billion 2.40 $226.00 million $2.37 14.60

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Commercial National Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, other operational, and specialized staff support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

