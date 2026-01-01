Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $207.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

