Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 206,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $507.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

