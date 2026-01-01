Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Sells $48,600.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,066,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,739.84. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $48,450.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $48,025.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $47,925.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $46,950.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $48,225.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of RKT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 242.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $213,010,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,018 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 7,412.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,931 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,355,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

