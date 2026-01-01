Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF $GCAL

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCAL. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Shares of GCAL stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

The Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (GCAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and California state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration GCAL was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

