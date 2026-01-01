PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) CEO Buys $45,440.00 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David Lorber bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 145,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,287.04. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFX opened at $44.18 on Thursday. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 8.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 168,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PhenixFIN by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

