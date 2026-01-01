Northland Capmk Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TTI

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Tetra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tetra Technologies’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Tetra Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Tetra Technologies stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.40 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,046,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,197,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,613,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.