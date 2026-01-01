Gilead Sciences Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 46,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Severin Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,958,962. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,248,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,740,911.34. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,855,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

